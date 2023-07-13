Khammam BRS leaders protest against Revanth remarks, burns effigy

In response to Revanth Reddy's comments, there was a protest organised by the Khammam BRS party leaders on the orders of Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The BRS activists took out a procession of Revanth Reddy effigy on the road as a form of protest. Additionally, an effigy was burnt during the protest.

The TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's comments over free power supply, which evoked a stir across the state and BRS party called for protests across the state.