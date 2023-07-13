Live
- World Youth Skills Day: Watch stories where the youth strive to reach for the stars
- The importance of choosing the right mattress for a good sleep
- Pawan denies accusations on Jana Sena of being a "B team" of TDP
- World Youth Skills Day 2023: Date, Theme, History and Significance
- BigBasket offers the cheapest Tomatoes; Check
- Amazon Prime Day: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, OnePlus Nord 3 5G and more to debut
- New AI-powered robot 'companions' may combat human loneliness
- Delhi Rains: Water Treatment Plants Shut Down As Yamuna River Swells
- Parenting in Digital Age: Navigating Technology for Child Development
- Oxford Congress Honour for Dr Gullapalli N Rao
Khammam BRS leaders protest against Revanth remarks, burns effigy
Highlights
In response to Revanth Reddy's comments, there was a protest organised by the Khammam BRS party leaders on the orders of Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.
In response to Revanth Reddy's comments, there was a protest organised by the Khammam BRS party leaders on the orders of Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.
The BRS activists took out a procession of Revanth Reddy effigy on the road as a form of protest. Additionally, an effigy was burnt during the protest.
The TPCC chief Revanth Reddy's comments over free power supply, which evoked a stir across the state and BRS party called for protests across the state.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS