Khammam: Chirag Foundation donates three oxygen concentrators

Khammam: Chirag Foundation has donated three oxygen concentrators to Penuballi Government Hospital. On Sunday, MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah handed over the oxygen concentrators to the Hospital Superintendent.

MLA Sandra hailed the services of Chirag Foundation in the district and informed that following the request of his childhood friend, the NRIs Bellam Madhu and Gurram Jyothi, who were looking after Chirag Foundation services in India, have donated three oxygen concentrators to Penuballi Hospital.

He thanked the Chirag Foundation members for responding to his request. He asserted that the State government is giving importance to the health services in the State. Isolation centres were set up at 100-bed hospitals in Sathupalli and Penuballi for Covid patients and providing good health services and quality food.

The MLA to the people to follow lockdown rules strictly to prevent themselves from infecting with coronavirus.