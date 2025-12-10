Four New Budget Smartphones Under ₹15,000: Realme, Redmi, Poco and Lava Heat Up the Market

The past few weeks have been loaded with smartphone activity, not just in the flagship category with launches like the iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, and premium offerings from Oppo and Vivo, but also in the fiercely competitive budget segment. Brands including Realme, Redmi, Poco and Lava are stepping up their game with new models aimed at delivering solid performance, attractive designs, and long battery life at wallet-friendly prices.

If you’re planning to buy a phone under ₹15,000, here’s a look at four newly launched options worth considering.

1. Realme P4x

Realme’s latest budget offering, the P4x, arrives with what the company calls an “aerospace-inspired design.” The standout feature is its massive 7,000mAh battery paired with 45W fast charging, making it ideal for users who value long-lasting power. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra SoC and features a smooth 144Hz refresh rate on a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display that peaks at 1,000 nits.

To maintain stable performance, Realme has included a vapour cooling chamber. The company claims that the P4x can handle 90 FPS gameplay on BGMI and Call of Duty Mobile, and up to 120 FPS in Free Fire. For photography, the phone includes a 50-megapixel main camera capable of 4K recording, along with an 8-megapixel selfie lens. Priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, buyers can avail bank discounts of ₹1,500 and bring the effective cost down to ₹14,499. The device also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

2. Redmi 15C 5G

Redmi’s new 15C 5G sports a flashy design and prioritises entertainment. With its large 6.9-inch HD+ LCD panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate and 810-nit brightness, it’s tailored for users who enjoy watching Reels, Shorts and video content. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and includes a custom game mode for smoother gameplay.

It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, along with 10W reverse charging—an uncommon feature in this price range. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The base 4GB/128GB variant is priced at ₹12,499 and also carries an IP64 rating.

3. Poco C85 5G

Poco’s latest budget 5G phone, the C85, shares many specifications with the Redmi 15C 5G but stands out with its dual-tone matte finish that gives it a premium touch. The device features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and eye-comfort TUV certification. It is powered by the same MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and includes a dedicated game mode.

A 6,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 10W reverse charging keeps it going. The Poco C85 5G also offers a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front shooter. It is priced at ₹11,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, with additional bank offers worth ₹1,000. Like its Redmi counterpart, it carries an IP64 rating.

4. Lava Play Max

Lava is stepping into the limelight with the Play Max, a device that targets budget gamers. Featuring a futuristic design and powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, the Play Max promises reliable performance backed by a vapour cooling system to maintain stability during long gaming sessions.

The smartphone comes with a 6.72-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. A 5,000mAh battery powers the phone, supported by 33W fast charging. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel front camera. The device is priced at ₹12,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant and has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.



