Khammam: Clear garbage in park, CPM demands

Khammam: CPM leaders demanded the municipal officials to clean the garbage piled up in the park in NSP quarters immediately.

On Monday, party leaders visited the park and 51 and 52 divisions and observed sanitation and development works.

They said the garbage piled up on roads and parks in all divisions in Khammam clearly shows that the municipal officers and staff were not interested in maintaining the town clean. TRS corporators, who gave several promises during elections, have failed in fulfilling them, they pointed out.

The CPM leaders alleged that developments works were being allotted to the divisions of TRS corporators only. The officials concerned were not giving priority to the divisions of corporators of Opposition parties and not giving funds for development also, they added.

CPM leaders demanded the officials concerned to sanction funds for all corporators and solve all the pending issues in Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC).

CPM leader Y Vikram and others were among the group, which toured the city.