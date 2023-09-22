Khammam: Collector VP Gautham inspects development works

Khammam : District Collector VP Gautham on Thursday visited various mandals in the district and inspected ongoing development works. He visited Banigandlapadu in Yerrupalem mandal and inspected the construction of primary health centre. He then proceeded to Kasturba Gandhi School where he interacted with students and checked classrooms and toilets.

The Collector also examined the condition of eggs, vegetables and other food items in the store room. He had lunch with students at the school. Later, he visited Kammampadu mandal parishad school and inaugurated renovated facilities at the school taken under the Mana Ooru - Mana Badi programme. He called upon the students to utlise the facilities at the school and fare well in studies and extracurricular activities.

ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Assistant Collector Myank Singh, District Educational Officer Somashekar Sharma, Tasildhar Venkateswarlu, MPDO Selor Sohab, MEO Prabhakar and others participated in the programme.