Khammam: Couple names their son after Sonu Sood

Khammam: Touched by Bollywood actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic works, a couple at Mustikunta village of Bonakal mandal in Khammam district named their son after the actor.



The child's Annnaprasana ceremony was conducted on Tuesday at the residence of the couple, P Naveen Kumar and Triveni at Mustikunta on Tuesday. The child's grandparents invited their relatives and friends to the ceremony.

The invitation which was posted on social media has got the attention of the media as well as the common public. Naveen Kumar told the media persons that he was inspired by the charitable work done by the actor and hence named his son, born during the lockdown period, after him.

The couple hopes that their son would emulate the actor's empathy and humanitarian nature when he grows. The couple sent a message to the actor Sood on twitter seeking his blessings for their child.