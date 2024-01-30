Khammam: CPM leaders visit Tammineni in hospital

Khammam: CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, who is undergoing treatment at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, was visited by a CPM delegation from Khammam district on Monday. They enquired about his health. Doctors said that the CPM leader was recovering speedily.

CPM state committee members Ponnam Venkateswara Rao, Yarra Srikanth, Macharla Bharti, Y Subbarao, members of district secretariat Y Vikram, Bontu Rambabu, Kalyanam Venkateswara Rao, Chinthalacheruvu Koteswara Rao, district committee member Madineni Ramesh, a head of educational institutions I V Ramana Rao were among those who called on Veerabhadram.