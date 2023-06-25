Khammam: Ensure foolproof measures for Group IV tests, officials told

Khammam: Additional Collector N Madhusudhan on Saturday asked officials to make for conducting the Group-4 examinations preparations in an efficient manner on July 1.

He along with the Superintendents of Examination Centres and Liaison Officers reviewed the conduct of Group-4 examinations at the IDOC conference hall on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that 163 centres have been set up for the conduct of examinations across the district and 49,781 candidates will write the examinations.

The exams on July 1 will be conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. TSPSC rules and regulations should be strictly followed by everyone. Candidates appearing for the examinations should be thoroughly screened and sent without any electronic gadgets other than cell phones before being allowed to the examination centres, he added.

He said that mobile phones should not be allowed to the candidates as well as the invigilators. Chief Superintendents and Liaison Officers should act vigilantly.

He said that a review will be done with liaison officers and chief superintendents in next two days.

They should visit the pre-assigned examination centres and monitor the facilities and CC cameras there. At the time of giving the question papers and OMR sheets to the candidates, the candidates should be made aware of the bubbling process. It should be informed that any mistake in bubbling will not be considered.

District Revenue Officer R. Sirisha, Superintendent of Examination Department Madangopal, Satyanarayana, Tehsildars, Chief Superintendents of Examination, Liaison Officers and others attended the meeting.