Khammam: Foundation stone laid for govt medical college

Khammam: The foundation stone was laid for the construction of the government medical college building in Khammam city on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy jointly laid the foundation stone for the building.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasimha said, “A medical college is being constructed in Khammam with a cost of Rs 130 crores. In addition to this, the health department is setting up primary health centres in the Godavari catchment area and efforts are being made to provide super specialty medical services to the people of Warangal, Karimnagar and Khammam districts.”

The Health Minister further announced that an organ retriever centre is being set up in Khammam soon and a regional cancer centre will be set up in Warangal with Rs 39 crore. He also said that a vascular access centre is being set up in Khammam and ambulance facilities are being provided to all villages. Meanwhile, Tummala reiterated that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had paid special attention to the education and medical sectors in Telangana and steps had been taken in the education and medical sectors to compete with the world.

Ponguleti added that the Congress government is giving top priority to the education and medical and health departments, which were neglected by the previous government.

He clarified that the construction of the medical college is going to be completed with all kinds of infrastructure.