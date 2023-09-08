  • Menu
Khammam: Ganesh Navaratri brochure unveiled

BRS party senior leader Gundala Krishna on Thursday unveiled the brochure of nine days of Ganesh Navratri festivals to be organised under the auspices of Sri Kanipaka Vigneswara Utsav Committee in the local Tarakarama Autonagar area.

On the occasion, Krishna said that the Ganesh Navratri festival has been organised under the auspices of the committee for the past 20 years and many spiritual programmes are being organized. He congratulated the committee for organizing such programmes.

Committee members Ravi, Gangavarapu Srinivasa Rao, Bhaskar, Krishnamurthy, Chari, Mahesh Yadav Ganapathy and others participated in the programme.

