Khammam: Harvest Group holds colourful anniversary

Khammam : The Harvest Group of Institutions held their 22nd anniversary colourfully in Khammam on Saturday during which Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated.

Addressing the gathering, he lauded the Harvest Groups Management Services on development of education. “In a competitive world, every moment is very important for students. They should learn the latest technology for a bright future,” he said. District Educational Officer P Soma Sekhar Sharma, Harvest Groups Director Ravi Maruth, Principal R Parvathi Reddy, and staff participated in the event, which also features cultural performances by the students.