Khammam IT hub to be opened by Dasara: Puvvada Ajay

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay said that the IT hub in Khammam will be completed by Dasara. The IT hub in Khammam has been set up after the government plans to take IT to tier II cities, the minister said adding it would increase the employment opportunities to the local youth further allowing them to stay closer to their homes.

The Khammam IT hub is being constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore which will be inaugurated by the IT minister KT Rama Rao in October.

Ajay said that the hub is being constructed with advanced technologies and it will be handed over the companies by September 30 to set up their operations. An MoU has been made with a few companies and an online conference has been held which are ready to set up operations, he said.

So far, eight companies have agreed to set up its units in Khammam which can provide employment opportunities to 300 youth, the minister added.

The government has already set up IT hubs in Warangal, Karimnagar and Nizamabad. It may be recalled that the IT minister KT Rama Rao said that IT is not just for Hyderabad and the government is making all the efforts to take it to the smaller cities and towns.