Khammam: 'It's boring to watch budget presentation'

Khammam: Majority of public, with exception to a few sections of people, seems to be incurious to know the union budget, to be presented in a week, even though the budget allocations and decisions impacts the lives of every citizen.

After taking into consideration the views expressed by a cross section of people including employees, retired people, traders, youth etc with The Hans India, it seems that a very few pay attention to budget presentation, either in the State Assembly or the Parliament.

For instance, several women, who spoke with The Hans India, agreed that they pay little or no attention to budget speeches on TV, instead they wish to watch their favourite serials.

A Deepa, housewife living in Khammam town, said that she will not watch budget sessions, which run from morning to evening nonstop. Stating that budget presentation is boring, she felt sad for missing her favorite TV serials. But, she said, the ruling parties will prepare the budget to suit their needs with little importance to public welfare schemes.

Meanwhile, businessman Khambati Suresh Kumar said he makes it a point to watch TV during budget session, even by skipping going to the shop. "We as the business community give importance to budget presentation. Even I watch Opposition party leaders' comments on budget. I also compare last year's budget with the one. Comparing the differences between budgets gives an idea on how the governments are giving importance to different fields,' he said adding it helps to improve business.

A senior advocate Kota Devadanam said that he feels its important to follow budget session, as everything depends of budget. He said that he will watch budget session till the end.

A Sitamma, daily wage worker in Bhadrachalam said that she never watches budget sessions and only sees movies and TV serials.

Student K Sandeep said he never misses to watch budget presentation and observes budget keenly to know how the government is giving importance to education sector and funds allocations. This year, budget presentation has gained more prominence due to Covid pandemic. This year we hope the government is giving more funds for health and related schemes, he added.

SK Saleem, a sportsman, said he regularly watches budget session presented by the Central government to know funds allocations for the development of sports and games. On the day of budget presentation, I will

complete all my work and sit before TV and will write points also, he stated.