Khammam: Kisan Morcha to hold state-level meet today

Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha State President Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said on Monday that Kisan Morcha was gearing up launch a protest on behalf of the farmers against the KCR regime, which had been adopting anti-farmer policies for the last nine years.

In this context, BJP would hold ‘Rythu Sammelanam’ in Bongulur village on the grave issues facing the agriculture sector in the state.

National president of Kisan Morcha, Member of Parliament Rajkumar Johar, Huzurabad legislators, Telangana BJP election management committee chairman Eatala Rajender would attend the meet and provide direction to the cadres on the future activities of the movement in support of the farmers on farmers’ issues in the coming days. It would be attended by the representatives of Kisan Morcha from all over Telangana. Resolutions would be introduced in support of the farmers in protest against KCR’s anti-farmer policies, mainly on non-implementation of the promise of agricultural loan waiver of Rs l lakh.