Khammam: Left parties welcome TRS decision over farm bills

Khammam: Left parties have welcomed the TRS decision to vote against farm bills introduced by the BJP-led NDA government in the Parliament.

District secretaries of CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) New Democracy, Potu Prasad, Nunna Nageswara Rao and G Venkateswarlu respectively have demanded the Centre to withdraw the bills, describing the farm bills as anti-farmer and pro-corporate forces.

In the guise of benefitting the farming community, the BJP government has in fact sealed their fate. The future prospects of farmers would be bleak in terms of selling their produce or availing MSP for the produce, they said.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the Left leaders alleged that the Modi government was harming the democratic and federal system by forcefully passing the farm bills in both Houses of the Parliament.

Prasad, Nageswara Rao and Venkateswarlu called upon all democratic forces and common public to come forward opposing the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill as well as the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

The farmers in Punjab and Haryana were already protesting against the bills. The Left parties have planned a country-wide protest against the Bills on September 25 and the TRS party should join the protests, they appealed.