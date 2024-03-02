Khammam: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka launches zero power billing

Khammam : Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday launched the ‘Gruha Jyoti’ scheme in Madhira and Mudigonda mandals in Khammam district. Gruha Jyoti is ‘zero electricity billing’ scheme and is part of the 6 guarantees the Congress had given during its election campaign.

Under the scheme, Bhatti said those consumers who get electricity bill for up to 200 units in February would get a zero bill in March. The launch was marked by TSNPDCL CMD K Varun Reddy and District Collector VP Gautham taking the meter reading at the house of Mali Krishnaiah and Savithri. They also went to the house of another beneficiary Vepula Sunil and took the meter reading.

Speaking to the media, Bhatti said the state government would start free training for competitive exams with expert lecturers through Ambedkar Knowledge Centre in 119 constituencies in the state in the next 15 days. The centers would help the youth prepare for competitive job tests and would help them as they will not have to spend lot of money by going to cities like Hyderabad for coaching classes. He said an International English Medium School would also be set up in every mandal to impart quality education to the students. He further said the government has decided to give interest free loans to DWCRA groups.