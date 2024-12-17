Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
Just In
Khammam: Mayor Neeraja receives grievances
Highlights
Khammam: The number of citizens visiting the Khammam Municipal Corporation to address their grievances has increased significantly. Many...
Khammam: The number of citizens visiting the Khammam Municipal Corporation to address their grievances has increased significantly. Many flood-affected residents from last September, who have yet to receive assistance, are seeking solutions through the Prajavani (People’s Grievance) programme.
On Monday, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja interacted with residents at the municipal office and worked with them to resolve their issues. The Mayor emphasised that efforts are being made to keep the city clean and promote urban development.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS