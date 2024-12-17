Khammam: Mayor Neeraja receives grievances

Khammam: The number of citizens visiting the Khammam Municipal Corporation to address their grievances has increased significantly. Many flood-affected residents from last September, who have yet to receive assistance, are seeking solutions through the Prajavani (People’s Grievance) programme.

On Monday, Mayor Punukollu Neeraja interacted with residents at the municipal office and worked with them to resolve their issues. The Mayor emphasised that efforts are being made to keep the city clean and promote urban development.