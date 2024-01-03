Khammam: Minister Ponguleti comes to aid of accident victims

Khammam: In a move highlighting the government’s commitment to citizen welfare beyond administrative obligations, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who encountered an accident while returning from a ‘Praja Palana’ programme, promptly attended to the injured individuals on Tuesday. He engaged with the victims, ensuring they were swiftly transported to the hospital in an ambulance with the assistance of police personnel.

Earlier, he announced that the ‘Praja Palana’ programme is set to undergo a much-needed shift as Ponguleti declared that every public application submitted would be subjected to computerisation.

Addressing a public during his participation in the event at Mangalagudem of Khammam Rural mandal and Tirumalayapalem mandal headquarters in the Palair Assembly constituency on Tuesday, the minister assured the citizens that the government was dedicated to fulfilling the wishes of the people.

During the programme, Ponguleti highlighted the government’s commitment to organising the ‘Praja Palana’ initiative seamlessly, ensuring that welfare schemes are extended to the doorsteps of the public.

Following the programme, the Minister visited the Maddulapalli market yard and conducted a thorough inspection. He revealed that an investigation would be launched into irregularities associated with the market’s construction, which had been initiated by the previous government.

In a media interaction after the market yard visit, Ponguleti expressed the government’s commitment to providing house sites to journalists in the state.