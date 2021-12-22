Khammam: Minister rides bike to distribute marriage scheme cheques

Khammam: The distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques to the beneficiaries continued on the second day here in the town on Tuesday.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed cheques to the beneficiaries by visiting their homes riding a bike with party leaders and supporters.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that K Chandrashekhar Rao is the only Chief Minister in the country who is giving priority to the welfare of poorer people.

He also presented sarees to the beneficiaries at his own expense.

He distributed cheques worth 3.68 crore under Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes in the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that no other State in country cares for the poor families as the Telangana does. Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheques have helped the poor parents to marry-off their daughters in a respectable manner and without falling into the debt trap.

Ajay Kumar said that the Chief Minister is clearing the Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) applications on priority basis to offer succour to those who spend huge amounts on medical care.

Mayor, P Neeraja, Khammam Agriculture Market Committee Chairman Lakshmi Prasanna, Khammam SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar , party office incharge RJC Krishna and others were also present on the occasion.