Khammam: Ministers inspect district hospital

Khammam: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has urged that better medical services be provided to patients coming to government hospitals. On Thursday, he along with Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, Health Principal Secretary Christina, District Collector Muzammil Khan, and Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt inspected the district government main hospital.

The team inspected the reception, help desk, old age clinic, ICU ward, pharma department, female ward and labs at the district government hospital. While talking to the patients, they inquired about the medical services provided in the hospital, whether they were providing full medicines and whether they were prescribing anything to private patients.

Moreover, the ministers also inspected the quality of food being provided at the hospital. They also inquired about tests being conducted in the labs and how long it took to give the results. The outsourcing staff working in the medical and health department submitted a memorandum to the medical and health department officials, requesting them to take steps to ensure that their salaries were paid regularly and to regularise their services.