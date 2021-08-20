Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao asks officials to curb seasonal ills

Khammam: MP Nama Nageswara Rao on Friday enquired about rising seasonal diseases in Khammam district with the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) D Malathi over telephone. The MP discussed over spreading seasonal diseases in the district. He also enquired about the Covid-19 cases in the district.

DMHO D Malathi asked the officials to setup medical camps in the villages and conduct awareness programmes on seasonal diseases to people.

Nama said, the State government has spent funds for the services of the health in all district. He said asked to setup a modern testing centre in main hospital in Khammam. Don't go to the private hospitals and private labs for testing the diseases, he appealed.He also said the State government has setup fully equipped laboratory and staff available in main hospital in the district.

MP Nama asked the health officers to conduct tests of Covid-19 and extended health services in the villages to prevent seasonal diseases. He also asked to the Panchyat staff to conduct sanitation in the villages.