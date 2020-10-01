Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao bereaved

Khammam: TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha and Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao's mother Nama Varalaxmi (91) died in a private hospital while undergoing treatment in Hyderabad. Varalaxmi had seven children.

Nama Nageswara Rao is the third one in the family and has three brothers and three sisters.

She participated in many social service activities under the Nama Muttaiah Trust in the erstwhile Khammam district in the last 25 years.

She got many awards for taking up social service activities in various organisations. She got awards from the various organisations of Aasara, Helpage India, IFHD, GAMC, Indian Red Cross, Todu – Needa, AP Scan and Papsi.

Last rites will be conducted in Madhucon Granite factory premises in Gollagudem under Khammam rural mandal on Friday, informed Nama.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao along with several other MLAs and MLCs also expressed condolence on Nama Varalaxmi's demise.