Khammam: Of elections and festivals

Khammam: Things took a fun new turn at the new Collectorate here on Tuesday when the staff celebrated Bathukamma festivities with a twist. In view of the upcoming general elections, celebrations at the campus reflected the poll mood in the district, particularly the ‘Sweep’ programme.

In this regard, women officers, staff, Anganwadi teachers, supervisors and CDPOs played Bathukamma while displaying slogans on the importance of ‘right to vote’ and ‘usage of vote’. In addition, they played cards and sang songs related to voting. Children also participated in the event dressed in bright colours and attempting to soak in the informative setting.

Speaking on the joyous occasion, Collector VP Gautham stressed that everyone should exercise their right to vote in the elections, which are just like a festival across the country. He requested people to vote morally without succumbing to money or any temptation. The collector said that a large-scale campaign should be carried out on the C Whistle app, to create awareness among the youth and educated people, and to create awareness to download it. “We want to perform the social responsibility of conducting elections effectively without the influence of money,” he said.

Additional Collectors B Sathyaprasad, D Madhusudan Naik, Khammam Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Assistant Collector (trainee) Mayank Singh, RDOs G Ganesh, Ashok Chakraborty, SDC Rajeshwari, DW Suma, DRDO Vidyachandana, officers, staff and others participated.