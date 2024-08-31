Khammam: Outrage over non-functioning libraries

Khammam: There is growing anger among students, the general public, and unemployed youth in Kothagudem as four newly constructed library buildings, including the District Central Library, remain non-operational despite being completed in 2023.

The former BRS government had invested Rs 4.5 crore to build new libraries in the coal towns of Manugur and Yellandu, the remote agency region of Cherla, and the District Central Library near the LIC office in Kothagudem district headquarters.

The new buildings were built with large reading rooms and improved amenities for students and the general public who visit the libraries to read books, as well as for young people without jobs who need to study for competitive tests.

While the District Central Library was built at a cost of Rs 1.50 crore, the other three libraries—each costing Rs 1 crore—remain incomplete or under-equipped. The libraries in Yellandu and Manugur were officially inaugurated, but they remain non-functional due to a lack of furniture and book stock. Meanwhile, the Cherla and Kothagudem libraries have yet to be completed, and the older buildings continue to serve the public.

The libraries continue to operate out of the old buildings because the library buildings at Cherla and Kothagudem are not yet completed.

Officials say that bids totalling Rs 65 lakh have been invited for the provision of supplies for competitive examinations as well as the necessary furniture. However, neither the furniture nor the books had been delivered yet.

District Libraries Chairman DindigalaRajender expressed concern over the delay in making these libraries operational during an interview with The Hans India. He urged the government to establish a new governing body for District Libraries and expedite the supply of necessary books and furniture.

Burra Veerabhadram, the district secretary of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), also called for the immediate use of the newly constructed libraries. He highlighted the challenges faced due to cramped spaces of the existing facilities and pointed out that the current District Library’s grounds often flood during thunderstorms due to inadequate drainage.