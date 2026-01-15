AP DY. CM Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh extend Makar Sankranti wishes

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has shared heartfelt greetings for Makar Sankranti, a festival celebrated across India under various names and traditions. Through a message on the X platform, he highlighted the significance of the occasion in reflecting the unity and collective spirit of Indian culture.

“Makar Sankranti, celebrated across the country with different names and traditions, reflects the unity and collective spirit of Indian culture. This auspicious day, when the sun enters the Capricorn constellation, conveys the messages of discipline and progress,” Kalyan stated. He emphasised that the festival is dedicated to the (food providers), acknowledging their vital role in nourishing the nation despite seasonal challenges. He expressed hope that Makar Sankranti would further strengthen national unity and bring prosperity and collective progress, wishing all a joyful celebration.

Additionally, Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh conveyed his greetings to the public, underscoring the cultural importance of Makar Sankranti in Telugu households. He noted, “With development and welfare schemes flourishing like abundant crops, the entire state has embraced the festive spirit of this grand festival.” Lokesh wished everyone abundant joy during the celebrations, adding, "Happy Sankranthi to everyone."