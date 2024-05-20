Khammam: Pace of works in schools reviewed

Khammam: Kothagudem District Collector Dr Priyanka Ala on Sunday held a video conference with ITDA PO Prateek Jain, DRDO, DCO, DD Tribal Welfare, CEO ZP, EEs, DEs, AEs, mandal nodal officers, MPDOs, MEO and Municipal Commissioners on the progress of the functioning of Amma Adarsh School Committees.

The Collector asked the officials to speedily complete all the repairs of the schools being carried out by the committees in the district. She said that all 862 schools were being covered under the Amma Adarsh School programme. The officials were directed to maintain quality in repairs being carried out in at the schools. She said that the MPDOs and MEOs should monitor the progress of works being carried out by the Amma Adarsh Committee. She ordered the MPDOs and MEOs to complete all the works as soon as the summer vacations are over and the schools start again. DEEs and AEs were directed to submit the estimates for all the remaining repair works by Monday evening.

The officials were directed to make grand arrangements for the re-opening of the school on June 12. DRDO Vidya Chandana and Education Department officials participated in this teleconference.