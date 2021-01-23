Khammam: People urged to follow traffic rules

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has urged the people to observe traffic rules to avoid road accidents. The Minister launched the road safety celebrations at Pavilion Grounds in Khammam on Saturday and participated in a bike rally. Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said more number of people were dying in road accidents than diseases across the State every year, and it should be controlled by observing traffic rules.

"When compared to other countries, we have less number of vehicles. However, more accidents are happening due to total negligence towards the traffic rules," he said, appealing the parents to not to give bikes and cars to their minor children. Puvvada instructed the police and transport departments to conduct more awareness programmes in all places to explain traffic rules to people.

District Collector RV Karnan said due to not wearing of helmets, many people, mainly youth, were getting killed in accidents. He urged the people to wear helmets and seat belts for their safety.

Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal said 92 per cent people in road accidents were close to death for not wearing helmets. MLC B Laxminarayana, Zilla Parishad chairman Lingala Kamalraj, district transport officer P Kishan Rao and others participated in the rally.