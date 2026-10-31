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Ekta Divas: Remembering the Iron Man Who United India

In Short

October 31 is observed as National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
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Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

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October 31 is observed as National Unity Day, or Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly remembered as the Iron Man of India. As the country's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister, Patel played a defining role in shaping the political unity and territorial integrity of independent India.

When India attained Independence in 1947, one of the biggest challenges before the new leadership was the integration of more than 560 princely states into the Indian Union. It was Patel who took up this enormous responsibility and, with a combination of political wisdom, determination and diplomatic skill, persuaded the princely rulers to join the Union. His efforts prevented the country from being fragmented into smaller political entities and laid the foundations for a united India. His contribution to nation-building remains unparalleled in the country's history.

The Government of India instituted National Unity Day in 2014 to honour Patel's legacy and reinforce the importance of national integration. The occasion is marked by the National Unity pledge, the Run for Unity and several programmes across the country.

Patel's vision of a united India holds considerable relevance even today. The country is home to diverse languages, religions, cultures and traditions, yet its strength lies in the spirit of togetherness that binds its people. Unity, however, cannot be sustained through slogans or symbolic celebrations alone. It calls for mutual respect, social harmony, adherence to constitutional values and a collective commitment to national progress.

The 182-metre-tall Statue of Unity in Gujarat, the world's tallest statue, was built as a tribute to Patel and his monumental contribution to the country.

Remembering Sardar Patel should mean more than paying tributes once a year. His life offers a powerful message that national interests must always take precedence over narrow political, regional and personal considerations. National Unity Day provides an opportunity to reflect on this legacy and renew our resolve to build a stronger, more inclusive and united India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar, on the former Deputy PM’s 151st birth anniversary.

In his message, Modi lauded Patel’s contribution to national integration and nation-building, adding that he dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India.

The prime minister also said that Patel's sacrifice and devotion in the service of the country serve as a great source of inspiration for building a developed and self-reliant India.

"Heartfelt tributes Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of 'Akhand Bharat' and the Iron Man of the country, on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life to the creation of a strong, prosperous, and capable India," he said.

Patel was born on October 31, 1875, in Nadiad, Gujarat. He passed away on December 15, 1950.

The Modi government has been observing October 31 as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' or National Unity Day since 2014 to foster and reinforce its dedication to preserving and strengthening the unity, integrity, and security of the nation.

The celebrations are held on a grand scale, almost on the lines of the Republic Day parade held in Delhi on January 26.

Gowri V
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Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Sardar Vallabhbhai PatelNational Unity DayRashtriya Ekta DiwasStatue of UnityIndian National Integration
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