Khammam: Puvvada Ajay Kumar opens ‘K Street’

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated The K Street, a one-stop place for gaming and eatery, located beside Indian Oil Petrol Bunk near Sri Sri Circle on Wyra Road here, on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed happiness over the facility that offers an excellent experience and is a huge boon for the denizens in Khammam. Managing Director N S Madhavan said that spread in a sprawling area, the K Street offers Mandi Restaurant, Park, Games Space, 3-D Games and Box Cricket etc.

Khammam Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, DCCB chairman K Nagabhushaiah, Agriculture Market Yard chairman Dorepally Shwetha and deputy mayor Shaik Fathima Zohra were among others present.

