Khammam: Resolve drinking, irrigation water issues says Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Khammam : In a move towards addressing water-related challenges, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka conducted a comprehensive inspection of the freshwater supply scheme in Mamoonur village, Errupalem mandal, on Saturday. The review encompassed drinking water supply, irrigation, and the Indiramma dairy schemes for the Madhira constituency.

Bhatti emphasised the need for strategic measures to resolve drinking and cultivation water issues within the constituency, which comprises 131 villages, 147 habitations, and one municipality across five mandals, with a population of 2,42,935 in rural areas and 29,117 in urban areas.

The Deputy CM directed attention to the efficient utilisation of Water Treatment Plants (WTPs), specifically mentioning the Jeelacheruvu WTP for Mudigonda mandal and the Mukri Hills WTP serving Chintakani, Bonakal, Madhira, Errupalem mandals, and Madhira Municipality. Stressing uninterrupted water supply, he called for prompt repairs of damaged roads, gas lines, and pipelines.

Bhatti expressed concern for habitats facing low water supply and underscored the priority of providing drinking water. He urged officials to focus on water supply to cultivated lands within the constituency. To prevent water shortages resulting from illegal usage of the NSP canal source, he called for proposals regarding surplus works of the Kattaleru right and left canal.

The Deputy CM also highlighted the incomplete Jalimudi project works and emphasised the need for maintenance. He suggested halting pending bills and proposed initiatives for the Indiramma dairy scheme.

With a vision to boost economic growth for women, Bhatti recommended providing two dairy buffaloes, fodder, and marketing opportunities to the 58,000 women self-help groups, aiming to transform the dairy industry and create employment opportunities for the youth.

During the review, District Collector VP Gautham assured overcoming drinking water supply challenges and ensuring access to all habitations. Plans for a meeting with relevant departments and bankers to address issues related to the Indiramma dairy scheme were announced.

The review was attended by Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt, Mission Bhagiratha CE K Srinivas, SE Sadashiva Kumar, Irrigation SE Anand Kumar, EE Ramakrishna, R&B EE Shyam Prasad, DRDO Vidyachandana, Errupalem MPP Sirisha, along with various officials, and public representatives.