Khammam RTC depot rakes in Rs 12 cr by cargo service

Khammam: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Khammam region’s logistics section generated revenue of Rs 12.28 crore in a period of three years.

The TSRTC had established cargo and parcel Services on June 19, 2020 to boost its revenue. The services received good patronage since its start and generated good income for the corporation.

As of June 19, 2023, 9.19 lakh packages had been delivered within the boundaries of the six depots in the area: Khammam, Madhira, Sathupalli, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, and Manugur. Services for home delivery are offered at the Khammam and Kothagudem depots.

In total, there are 47 cargo and parcel booking counters serving the people in the Khammam region, informed M Venugopal, RTC Assistant Traffic Manager (Cargo and Parcel Services), Khammam and Warangal regions.

Seven of the 47 counters are run by RTC, while the other 36 are operated by private parcel and cargo agents (PCCs). In the region, which includes Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and the formerly East and West Godavari districts, there are 16 interstate counters.

Both in terms of items delivered and revenue, the Khammam depot outperformed all other depots. 3.60 lakh packages have been delivered through the depot, generating revenue of Rs 4.43 crore during the last three years. Bhadrachalam comes in second place with earnings of Rs 2.52 crore.

According to Venugopal, the Kothagudem depot made Rs 2.13 crore, followed by Sathupalli Rs 2.06 crore, Manugur Rs 66 lakh, and Madhira made Rs 55 lakh respectively. He also said that the company’s quick delivery and low pricing helped it get better response from clients.

According to the official, the RTC’s new express package service is also doing well. For just Rs 99, goods under one kilogramme in weight that are ordered before noon would be delivered by 9 pm. the same day and those ordered before midnight will be delivered by noon the following day.