Khammam: SCITR welcomes B Tech fresh batch

Khammam: Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology and Research (SCITR) held an induction programme for the B Tech first year students on Monday. Balagangadhar, a business partner of IBM, and Sugunakar, associate head of Telangana Skill Development, cluster manager Sudhir and district relationship manager Dinesh participated as the chief guests in the programme.

College chairman Mallampati Sridhar said they were taking steps to make the college a top institution and a deemed university.

He urged the students to make use of the various facilities at the college and come up in life. He vowed to provide faculty and facilities on a par with those in the top educational institutions in Hyderabad and other cities.

Director Mallampathi Srividya, executive director Dr Mallampathi Sai Geetika, principal Pannala Krishnamurthy, CEO of the college Putta Srinivas, and staff and students participated in the event.