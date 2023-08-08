Khammam: SR&BGNR College achieves distinction

Khammam: The SR&BGNR Government Arts and Science College (autonomous) in Khammam holds the distinction of being the first degree college in the erstwhile Khammam district.

It is also the country’s first degree college to receive National Assessment and Accreditation (NAAC) with a 3.64 Cumulative Mark Point Average (CGPA) A++ mark for the current accreditation cycle.

Sri Rama and Bhaktha Gentela Narayana Rao (SR&BGNR) College was founded in 1956 on 70 acres of land with a significant donation of Rs 10,00,000 from philanthropist Gentela Narayana Rao.

According to the college staff and Kakatiya University EC member Seetharam, there are approximately 4,000 undergrad and 800 postgraduate students studying in the institution, which provides 54 groups in degree and PG courses.

eetharam, a Telugu instructor and poet who attended the college, stated that the college has 104 experienced faculty members, 50 of them have PhDs. In 2015-16, the college was granted autonomy.

The college received B ++ grades in all three NAAC accreditation cycles and published 50 research papers. The NAAC accreditation has improved the college’s reputation, and efforts will be made to maintain it with best institutional values and practices, said Dr Mohammed Zakirullah, the college principal.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, a college graduate, expressed pride in the college’s accomplishment, stating that the Telangana government places a high value on higher education.

SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, a college alumnus and honorary president of the SR&BGNR Alumni Association, stated that the college has generated over 40, 000 graduates.

Hundreds of college students have thrived in their studies overseas. Many went on to become scientists, engineers, and political leaders, informed senior BRS leader and RJC Institutions chairman, another alumnus, Gundala Krishna feels the same way. Krishna who is the Chairman of SBIT College expressed happiness at the autonomous status of the college.

A recent alumni assembly resolved to erect a life-size bronze statue of college founder Gentela Narayana Rao on the campus grounds. It has been proposed that the road stretch between Yellandu crossroads to the Telangana Talli Statue Centre be named after the founder.

Telangana Rythu Bandhu Samithi president MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, district BRS president MLC Tata Madhusudhan, and Rajya Sabha member Dr Bandi Parthasarathi Reddy are among the college’s graduates.