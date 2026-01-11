  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Cities
  4. Khammam
News

Khammam students’ science project selected for national exhibition

  • Created On:  11 Jan 2026 4:49 PM IST
Khammam students’ science project selected for national exhibition
X

Khammam: A science project by students of New Era School, Khammam, has been selected for the National Science Exhibition after excelling at the State-Level Educational Science Exhibition in Kamareddy from January 7 to 9.

The project, by B. Sreshtasri and V. Teena Tanmayi under the Health and Hygiene Systems category, was the only entry from Khammam district to make it to the national level.

It also secured first place at the state exhibition and will now represent the region at the South India Science Exhibition in Hyderabad on January 18.

Tags

National Science ExhibitionNew Era School KhammamStudent Science ProjectState-Level Science ExhibitionHealth and Hygiene Innovation
Next Story

Crime

More

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Strong leadership is only possible with healthy body, says Mandaviya at 56th Fit India Sundays on Cycle

Strong leadership is only possible with healthy body, says Mandaviya at 56th Fit India Sundays on Cycle

National News

More
Share it
X