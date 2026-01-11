Khammam students’ science project selected for national exhibition

Khammam: A science project by students of New Era School, Khammam, has been selected for the National Science Exhibition after excelling at the State-Level Educational Science Exhibition in Kamareddy from January 7 to 9.

The project, by B. Sreshtasri and V. Teena Tanmayi under the Health and Hygiene Systems category, was the only entry from Khammam district to make it to the national level.

It also secured first place at the state exhibition and will now represent the region at the South India Science Exhibition in Hyderabad on January 18.