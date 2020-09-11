Khammam: SUDA issues notices to illegal layouts

Khammam: Sthambhadri Urban Development Authority has identified illegal layouts in 40,000 acres under its limits and issued notices to them for regularization. When compared to other districts, illegal layouts are more in Khammam town and its surroundings.



Speaking to The Hans India, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar said SUDA is expecting Rs 150 to Rs 200 crores through Land Regularization Scheme (LRS), which was introduced by the State government. He said SUDA officials are creating awareness about LRS among the realtors and purchasers through meetings, erecting hoardings and flexes.

As many as nine mandals including Khammam town will come under SUDA limits and focusing on illegal layouts, he added. Before SUDA constituted, realtors sold out plots without official permission and earned crores of rupees in Khammam town and its surroundings, he stated. After SUDA formation, illegal ventures have been stopped and income to the government has increased, he added.

SUDA Chairman Vijay Kumar informed that he had received about 30,000 individual applications for LRS under SUDA limits so far and assured of giving clearance as per norms. He added that after formation of SUDA, permission was given to 17 layouts. Help desks were opened at six places including in Khammam corporation office for creating awareness about LRS among the people.

He said due to lack of monitoring illegal layouts were rampant and now all are streamlining in a proper way.