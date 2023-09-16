Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology celebrates Engineer’s Day

Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) on Friday celebrated the great engineer Mokshagundam Visweswaraiah’s birth anniversary as the Engineers Day grandly on the college campus on Friday.

College chairman and former AMC chairman Gundala Krishna felicitated the staff and praised the services of the legendary engineer Mokshagundam to the nation. He said the young engineers should follow in the footsteps of the great engineer and take forward the development of the country in all aspects.

Later, he distributed prizes to engineering students who won in various events conducted on the occasion. Secretary & correspondent Dr G Dhatri, principal Dr G RajKumar, Dr Amith Bindhaj, G Srinivas Rao, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr J Ravindrababu, and Dr N Srinivas Rao were present.