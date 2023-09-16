Live
- Warangal: Congress will send K Chandrashekar Rao to Cherlapally Jail says Ponnala Lakshmaiah
- Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
- Kalvakuntla Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurates Karimnagar Government Medical College virtually
- iPhone 15 series battery capacities disclosed, 15 Pro Max deliveries may get delayed
- Sircilla: Opening of Sircilla Medical College proof of government commitment says K Taraka Rama Rao
- Permission granted for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Karnataka's Hubballi
- Crossbeats Launches Monarch, a Premium Smartwatch in the Regal Series for the business-class people
- Thummala Nageswara Rao resigns to BRS, likely to join Congress
- Flipkart Partners with National Rural Livelihood Mission to Empower Rural Artisans
- Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students
Just In
Khammam: Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology celebrates Engineer’s Day
Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) on Friday celebrated the great engineer Mokshagundam Visweswaraiah’s birth anniversary as the Engineers Day grandly on the college campus on Friday.
Khammam : Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) on Friday celebrated the great engineer Mokshagundam Visweswaraiah’s birth anniversary as the Engineers Day grandly on the college campus on Friday.
College chairman and former AMC chairman Gundala Krishna felicitated the staff and praised the services of the legendary engineer Mokshagundam to the nation. He said the young engineers should follow in the footsteps of the great engineer and take forward the development of the country in all aspects.
Later, he distributed prizes to engineering students who won in various events conducted on the occasion. Secretary & correspondent Dr G Dhatri, principal Dr G RajKumar, Dr Amith Bindhaj, G Srinivas Rao, Dr AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, Dr J Ravindrababu, and Dr N Srinivas Rao were present.