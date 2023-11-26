Khammam: ‘Teach Congress a lesson’

Khammam : Leader of BRS Lok Sabha and MP, Nama Nageswara Rao took the stage to call for people to teach Congress a lesson. In a spirited campaign event held in support of Khammam candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Raghunadhapalem Mandal on Saturday, the MP fervently stated that the Congress party is deceiving people with false words like six guarantees.

“Congress never cooperated with Telangana in the Parliament,” he disclosed, sharing his experience in the Lok Sabha where he faced opposition from Congress leaders.