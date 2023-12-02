Khammam: Tight security in place for counting day

Khammam : In anticipation of the impending vote counting on December 3, Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier has assured the public of robust security arrangements at the designated strong rooms. The Commissioner addressed the media on Friday, during which he emphasised the meticulous planning to safeguard the electoral materials stored at Sri Chaitanya Institute of Technology & Research College.

Following the conclusion of the voting process, Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were securely placed in the strong room. Commissioner Warrier convened a meeting with police officers, instructing them to remain vigilant and prevent any untoward incidents during the counting.

Warrier outlined the comprehensive three-tier security system surrounding the strong rooms, complemented by the imposition of Section 144. This includes central forces, armed personnel, and civil police. As an additional safety measure, fire extinguishers have been strategically placed to avert any potential fire hazards.

Moreover, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), personnel from the Police, Armed Reserve, and Central forces are maintaining a vigilant guard at the strong rooms.

The meeting, attended by Additional DCP Prasad Rao and ACPs Harikrishna, Bhaswareddy, Prasanna Kumar, Raheman, Ramanujam, Ravikumar, Sambaraju, Narsaiah, and others, highlighted the collaborative efforts to ensure a secure and orderly counting process.