Khammam: TUWJ new district panel elected

Khammam: Senior scribes Vanam Venkateswarlu and Avula Srinivas were elected unanimously to the district TUWJ (IJU) committee. The union conducted its third anniversary meeting in Khammam on Friday.

IJU national president K Srinivas Reddy, state vice-president K Ramnarayana, MLC Tata Madhusudhan Rao, MLA K Upender Reddy, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, BJP Kisan Morcha State leader Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy and other senior leaders of the union participated in the meeting. During the meeting, the members of the union elected unanimously Vanam Venkateswarlu as district president, Enugu Venakeswrlu as secretary and Avula Srinivas Rao as electronic media president and Saidhulu as secretary. The leaders promised to extend all support to scribes for resolution of their issues in the district.