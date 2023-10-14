Khammam: ‘Winds of change, much needed!’

Khammam : In a passionate address during a party leaders’ meeting in the Palair Assembly constituency on Friday, BJP national leader Sunil Deodhar called upon the people to rise against alleged corruption and bring about change.

Deodhar emphasised the need for the BJP to come to power in the State and expressed gratitude for the support received from the people in welcoming the “double engine sarkar” concept in Telangana.

“After engaging with the residents of the Palair constituency, it is apparent that they are eager for a BJP MLA to champion their welfare,” said Deodhar. He criticised the incumbent MLA, Kandala Upender Reddy, who had switched from Congress to BRS for personal gain after winning the last assembly election in Paleru. He assured the people of Paleru that this time, the BJP would win with self-respect.

Deodhar also underscored the importance of showcasing the development in the Paleru constituency, made possible through funds from the Centre.

He urged voters to inquire about the number of double bedroom houses Upender Reddy provided as a legislator, the allocation of three acres of land to Dalits, and the extent of development work accomplished.

Another key speaker, BJP national leader Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, urged BJP workers to stand as strong supporters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ensure the party’s success.

Furthermore, BJP Kisan Morcha State President Kondapally Sridhar Reddy appealed to the people of Paleru Assembly to consider the Lopaikari agreement of Congress BRS and give BJP an opportunity for development.

The event was attended by several prominent BJP leaders, including BJP District President Galla Satyanarayana, District Incharge Trilokeshwar, BJP State Working Committee Members Thakkellapally Narendra Rao, BJP District General Secretary Nunna Ravikumar, BJP District Vice President Gunda Srinivas Reddy, District Official Representatives Nukala Rammohan Reddy, Vijay SC Morcha District President Kotamarthi Sudarshan, Shyam Ratho Devaki Vasudev Rao, and many others.