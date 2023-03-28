Khammam: Workers complain of substandard services at SCCL hospital

Khammam: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) workers expressed anger at the management for not paying interest to their health. They alleged that the company hospital does not maintain standards of health services and unable to stamp out the menace of loitering dogs and monkeys on the premises.

The company employees complained that the company hospital uses the outdated equipment particularly used for conducting tests for different diseases. The SCCL workers were shocked on receiving different readings of their sugar and blood pressure and other diagnostics of their diseases.

One of the workers of the company said, showing different readings of his disease left him panicked him and worried about his health. Using the outdated machines in the laboratories is causing the different readings, he said. He demanded that the management pay interest to the worker's health issues and immediately purchase new machinery in the laboratory.

Another woman worker said that the hospital management failed to prevent the monkeys and dogs entering the hospital premises. She said she was afraid of moving dogs and monkeys and did not go for treatment fearing the animals loitering about in the hospital. She also said the theft cases are also registered from the inpatients in the hospital.

On the other hand, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Singaeni, B V Rao on the other hand said that the hospital gives good treatment to every worker in the company. Responding to the news about the shortage of medicines, he said, "we purchased drugs recently and sent a proposal for purchasing some more drugs for keeping in the store."

He said, recently the company purchased an HB A1 diabatic machine worth 14 lakh also. When asked about thefts and roaming monkeys and dogs on the hospital premises, he said that that the hospital management has lodged a complaint with the municipality and maintain tight security in the rooms.