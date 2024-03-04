  • Menu
Komatireddy makes whirlwind tour of dist

Komatireddy makes whirlwind tour of dist
Nalgonda: As the Congress government is implementing many schemes for the welfare of people, I have seen happiness in the eyes of poor after ten...

Nalgonda: As the Congress government is implementing many schemes for the welfare of people, I have seen happiness in the eyes of poor after ten years, said Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

The Minister made a whirlwind tour in Nalgonda district on Sunday by attending various programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the State government is committed to implement all guarantees and other promises made during the election campaign and all eligible people will get the welfare of schemes.

He interacted with zero electricity bill consumers in Nalgonda town, Thipparthi and Kanagal mandals and explained about the Gruha Jyothi scheme.

The Minister said the Gruha Jyothi scheme has touched the lives of 1,82,000 beneficiaries in Nalgonda district, bringing tangible results within a short span.

“We are implementing the promises given to the poor people within 90 days.” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said. Later, he released a poster of the Youth Congress Parliament election and participated in the Pulse polio programme in Nalgonda town. The Minister has expressed joy at the positive impact of Congress initiatives such as Gruha Jyothi, free bus travel and Rs 500 gas cylinder scheme and said that the State government is committed to work for the welfare of all sections of the people.

