KTR assures 96-year-old woman ex-sarpanch of a meet with KCR

Khammam: BRS Parliamentary Party Leader and Rajya Sabha MP VaddirajuRavichandra has taken steps to fulfil the dream of 96-year-old DuggidevaraSamrajyam, former sarpanch from Mallavaram village in Talladamandal of Khammam district, who has long cherished the desire to meet former Chief Minister and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).

Duggidevara, who earned the respect of people across communities through her public service, served twice as the village sarpanch, twice as an MPTC member and as a director of the local cooperative society.

Her elder son, Venkatalal, a BRS leader, brought her wish to the attention of MP Ravichandra, who responded positively.On Friday, Ravichandra accompanied Samrajyam, her sons Venkatalal and Ajay Kumar, and her grandsons Yudhishter and Sri Raghunandan to Telangana Bhavan, where they met BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

KTR felicitated her with a shawl and assured her that he would arrange a meeting with KCR soon. The visit also brought recognition for Samrajyam’s grandson Sri Raghunandan, who is pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course in Bengaluru.

Raghunandan has demonstrated an interest in community service, cleanliness and environmental protection from an early age. On February 17, 2016, on the occasion of KCR’s birthday, he adopted the government primary school in his native village of Mallavaram when he was just nine years old and studying in Class V. Following the adoption, he took initiatives to improve the school’s basic infrastructure and promote greenery and cleanliness on the premises and in the surrounding areas.