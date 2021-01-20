KTR to meet Khammam leaders today, coax them to bury hatchet

Khammam: Amid differences among the TRS leaders of Khammam district, the meeting with party Working President KT Rama Rao scheduled on Wednesday at party office in Hyderabad, gained importance.

Party leaders and activists were eagerly waiting for the meeting with KTR as internal bickering raised after former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy made sensational comments.

Party sources said TRS Working President KTR is conducting a meeting with district leaders on Wednesday to discuss the upcoming Graduate elections and Khammam Municipal Corporation elections. He already conducted meetings with party leaders of Warangal and Nalgonda districts.

It was estimated that nearly 50 persons would attend the meeting and this time the party invited all MLAs, senior leaders and former MLAs and MPs also to the meeting.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, former MLAs Jalagam Venkat Rao, Tati Venkateswarlu, Payam Venkateswara Rao, Pidmarthi Ravi, Madanlal and district MLAs and Zilla Parishad Chairmen, Corporation Chairman and senior leaders will attend the meeting.

Speaking to the media about the meeting, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao clarified that there are no groups in the party in the erstwhile Khammam district and these rumours were created by media only.

Speaking to The Hans India, senior party leader said the meeting with KTR is very important at this time, after former MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy's allegations against party leaders recently and will have a chance to discuss at the meeting.

The leader said after Dubbaka and GHMC elections, the TRS took the Graduate and Khammam and Warangal corporation elections prestigious. Asking the party leaders and activists to learn lesson from the recent by polls and GHMC elections and to coordinate with each other for victory, he stated the party badly needs success in the Graduate MLC and Khammam Corporation elections at this time.