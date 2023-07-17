Let’s weigh BRS & Congress feats in power sector

Suryapet: Minister for Energy G Jagadish Reddy has expressed his readiness to shed light on crucial files related to his ministry. He flayed that TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was making baseless charges against the BRS government. Once the records are placed before the public, he would have no face to speak out against the government on the issue, he asserted.

The Minister emphasised the need for a comprehensive discussion on the log files during the periods 1995-2004 and 2004-2014 to uncover irregularities and overlooked matters.

Drawing attention to the allegations on the electricity procurement, he pointed out declaration of power holidays witnessed during the Congress tenure. He asked if it was not true that the Congress leaders availing themselves of free electricity. He advised them to stop misleading the public and to hold discussions on farmer platforms and forums so the truth would come out. He observed following the damaging statements issued by Revanth Reddy, any amount of damage control by the AICC would be of no use to salvage its position among the farmers. He urged the farmers to hold the Congress party accountable for the agricultural crisis during its regime. He lauded Chief Minister KCR for ably providing irrigation for three cropsa year.

