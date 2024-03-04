Loss lessons from Assembly elections impact decisions

Mahabubnagar: As the uncertainty of selecting candidates for the upcoming parliament elections from Mahabubangar Lok Sabha seat is looming large, the BRS party is understood to have decided to dump the names of existing MP candidates for the upcoming elections. The party is in search for new faces to field for MP seats both from Mahabubangar and Nagarkurnool constituencies.

According to Party sources, it is learnt that earlier former Minister from Mahabubnagar Dr V Srinivas Goud had expressed his intent to contest as MP provided the party bears all the election costs. With this, it was understood that the BRS party was looking for an alternative candidate, who is completely a new face and at the same time has clean image in the society.

As the BRS party had to face a decisive defeat in the recently concluded Assembly elections, sources said that the main reason for this debacle was giving tickets to sitting MLA candidates. Learning lessons from this, it seems that the BRS does not want to repeat the same mistake and hence it’s decision to dump the names of the sitting MPs for the ticket.

In view of this, it is learnt that BRS party has zeroed in on the name of S Ravi Kumar, chairman of JPNCE College, to field him as MP candidate. However, the JPNCE Chairman said that it has not been yet finalised but he is one among the most sought after probable candidates of the party.

Similarly, the BRS party is said to have been in a dilemma about the candidate for the Nagarkurnool MP ticket. As the sitting MP P Ramulu joined the BJP, it is learnt that BRS will go for other candidates.

There are three persons who are fighting to get the BRS MP ticket from Nagarkurnool. Leading among them is former MLA from Achampet Guvvala Balaraj, and Goreti Venkanna the famous folk, followed by him is Ravindernath son of Mahendernath, former minister. It is learnt that Goreti Venkanna is the most probable candidate as the party feels that he would be the best winning face for the party.