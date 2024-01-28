Madhira: Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka assures implementation of two guarantees in a few days

Madhira (Khammam) : Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced the imminent implementation of two ground breaking guarantees, which he said will turn the tide for BRS. His visit to Bayyaram, Nidhanapuram, and Madhira mandal in Khammam district on Saturday marked the occasion. During the visit, Bhatti highlighted the initiation of numerous development programmes in Chilukur villages. Addressing the public at a specially organised event, he unveiled plans by the Congress government to provide a robust response to critics within the BRS leadership.

Emphasising transparency ith respect to TSPSC, Bhatti assured that the appointment of the chairman and committee members had been completed, and job selections would adhere to the job calendar’s guidelines, ensuring no leakages of question papers. Outlining the comprehensive development strategy for the state, he detailed plans for the enhancement of agriculture, irrigation, IT, and industrial sectors. He underscored the Congress government’s commitment to prioritise education, healthcare, and public administration, particularly emphasising job creation and infrastructure development.

Reflecting on his political journey since 2009, Bhatti recalled addressing constituents’ concerns during his Pragati Yatra in Madhira constituency. He committed to resolving issues such as repairing detour roads and establishing a modern library in Chilkur village.

Critiquing the financial legacy left by the previous administration, the Deputy CM said that despite facing substantial debts the Congress government was determined to steer the state toward financial stability and equitable wealth distribution.