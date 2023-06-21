Mahabubnagar: Drone technology has immense potential, says IIITDM Director DVKN Somoyajulu

Mahabubnagar : Launching the 5-day Boot Camp workshop on drone technology at Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering College in Mahbubnagar Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Management Director Professor DVKN Somoyajulu stressed that the drone technology which is slowly picking its pace, has a vast potential in the coming days in various sectors.

Taking part as the chief guest, Professor Somayazulu inaugurated the workshop organised at JPNCE College and called upon the students to make use of the workshop to further enhance their engineering knowledge.

Speaking on the occasion, Professor Somayazulu informed that as part of the training, the students will learn to assemble, disassemble and fly drones. They will also be provided with knowledge relating to spare parts of drones and engineering aspects as to how to design new drones with innovative functionalities will also be taught during the day workshop to the engineering students.

The professor also highlighted on the new policy changes brought in by the central government relating to drone technology. He said that the new education policy will allow the students to have the freedom to study according to their interest. It was informed that the central government will allocate special funds for drone technology.

The JPNCE College Chairman, S Ravi Kumar also highlighted the potential usage of drone technology in various sectors like agriculture, pharmacy and even by food giants and online shopping companies like Zomato, Swiggy and Amazon to deliver food and other items ordered through online by the people.

As many as 120 Engineering students from different branches took part in the Boot Camp work shop on Drone Technology. “We are proud that JPNCE is the first Engineering College in Telangana to conduct “Boot Camp on Drone Technology”.