Mahabubnagar: Family seeks help after man’s death in China

Mahabubnagar : Sevakula Gnananand, a resident of the Mallepalli village in Rajapur mandal, Mahbubnagar district, met an untimely demise due to a heart attack while in China. Having travelled there for a livelihood on February 22, and living with an Indian friend, he passed away due to severe heart attack on March 17. After learning of his sudden demise his friends and family members are devastated and looking for the help of the state and central governments to get back the body of the deceased to India.

According to Gnananand’s relatives, the family members received the distressing news from an Indian friend who was with him. Despite efforts by doctors at The Lixian Hospital, Gnananand could not be revived. His body currently rests in the mortuary at Licounty Cemeterium.

The family has reached out to local public representatives, including MLA Janapamlly Anirudh Reddy and Dr Mallu Ravi, State Representative to the Government of Telangana in Delhi, for support. They have also appealed to the Chief Secretary of Telangana and the Indian embassy in China. However, they were informed that the body might be cremated in Beijing, with the ashes sent to India—an option the family vehemently opposes.

Gnananand, known for his amiable nature and community spirit, had plans to return home on March 19. His demise has left a profound impact on his village and beyond. Gnananand’s brother, Sevaks Yoganand, can be contacted for further information at +91 99898 39014.