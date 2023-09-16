Mahbubnagar: Actor Tanikella Bharani motivates Engineering Students

Mahbubnagar : Noted Telugu film actor Tanikella Bharani visited Mahbubnagar district to take part in a programme at Jayaprakash Narayana Engineering college on Friday and gave motivational speech to the engineering students and encouraged them to dream big and work hard with dedication and commitment to achieve their dreams.

Specially addressing a few orphan girl students who have taken free admission along with free hostel accommodation in the Engineering College provided by the JPNCE management, Tanikella Bharani hailed the initiative of JPNCE Chairman K.S.Ravi Kumar for showing big heart to serve the parentless children through his institution. Earlier, Tanikella Bharani was grandly welcomed at the JPNCE College by the students and the college management.